TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Delta Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 4.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cfra raised their price target on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.08.

TDG stock traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $538.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,491. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $614.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $601.54. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,563,556. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

