TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TANNL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.