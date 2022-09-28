Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498,538 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 5.27% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRVI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $197,699.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,824,883 shares in the company, valued at $11,895,386.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trevi Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

