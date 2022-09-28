Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 347.92%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 125,966 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 27.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

