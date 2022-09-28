True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.48

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.48 and last traded at C$5.59, with a volume of 72238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNT.UN shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

True North Commercial REIT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$503.51 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.51, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.52.

True North Commercial REIT Dividend Announcement

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.37%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

