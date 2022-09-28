True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.48

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.48 and last traded at C$5.59, with a volume of 72238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNT.UN shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
True North Commercial REIT Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$503.51 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.51, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.52.
True North Commercial REIT Dividend Announcement
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
Featured Articles
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.