Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 425.0 days.
Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. Tsumura & Co. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $31.08.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
