TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.52

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50.

TTEC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. TTEC has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TTEC to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

TTEC traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,609. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. TTEC has a one year low of $43.98 and a one year high of $103.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in TTEC by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TTEC by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in TTEC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

