Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $2.91

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $2.78. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 2,372 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 5.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.
Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.