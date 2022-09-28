Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $2.91

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $2.78. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 2,372 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 875,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 265,015 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 294,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 158,960 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 119,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

