Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in September

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TKYVY opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.
About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi
Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

