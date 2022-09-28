U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.56. 115,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,011,638. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

