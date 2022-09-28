U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Shares of USB opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,456,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,568,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,226,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,358,000 after buying an additional 532,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 941,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,030,000 after acquiring an additional 83,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

