U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,337. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

In other news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,091,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,822.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,763.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $281,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

