U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 4,386.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 61,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $232,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $2,834,265.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $232,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,687.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. 27,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SLCA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

