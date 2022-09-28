UCROWDME Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $20,471.60 (UCM)

UCROWDME (UCM) traded up 50.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One UCROWDME coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. UCROWDME has a total market cap of $20,471.60 and $45,221.00 worth of UCROWDME was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UCROWDME has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010949 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
UCROWDME Profile
UCROWDME’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. UCROWDME’s official Twitter account is @ucrowdme and its Facebook page is accessible here. UCROWDME’s official website is ucrowdme.com. The official message board for UCROWDME is medium.com/@OfficialUCROWDME.
UCROWDME Coin Trading
