UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Bank of America

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.79.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PATH opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,800 shares of company stock worth $3,129,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $436,988,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in UiPath by 24.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $725,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,008 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.