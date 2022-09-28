UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $18.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s previous close.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

UiPath stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. UiPath has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,800 shares of company stock worth $3,129,960. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in UiPath by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in UiPath by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,251,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,202 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in UiPath by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 178,719 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,365 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

