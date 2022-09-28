UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The company traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 69,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,735,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PATH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,800 shares of company stock worth $3,129,960. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UiPath Stock Down 5.2 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.