Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Down 36.0% in September

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Unicycive Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

UNCY stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

