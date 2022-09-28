Unido EP 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $46,167.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $698,820.67 and $46,167.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,546.09 or 0.99984853 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057333 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00064406 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00079133 BTC.

About Unido EP

UDO is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2021. Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. The Reddit community for Unido EP is https://reddit.com/r/Unidocore. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unido EP

According to CryptoCompare, “Unido is designed to enable enterprises and institutional investors such as hedge funds, asset managers and digital banks to seamlessly manage and invest in DeFi and Crypto Markets. UDO is the utility token that lies at the heart of Unido Ecosystem, functioning as the payment system for using the Unido product range. Beyond system access, UDO token holders will be able to actively participate in governance DAO voting on matters which affect the ecosystem, in addition to earning UDO tokens as a reward for staking and yield farming. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.