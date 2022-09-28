Uniform Fiscal Object Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $971,801.15 and $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 123.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniform Fiscal Object alerts:

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2021. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net.

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.Telegram | Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniform Fiscal Object Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniform Fiscal Object and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.