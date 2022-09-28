Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.65.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,416. The company has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.93 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

