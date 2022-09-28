Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.34. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.93 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

