Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $4.93 on Wednesday, hitting $202.18. The stock had a trading volume of 75,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,416. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.93 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.34.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.65.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

