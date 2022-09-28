United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Lowered to $40.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

