Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.30.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $95.52 and a twelve month high of $188.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.67. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Universal Display by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 15.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 1.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

