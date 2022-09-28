UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Down 59.0% in September

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the August 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPMMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €41.00 ($41.84) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of UPMMY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.84. 161,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,722. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $40.84.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

