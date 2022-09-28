Vai (VAI) Market Cap Hits $54.54 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Vai has a market cap of $54.54 million and $3,011.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

