VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Stock Price Up 0.8%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 58,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 105,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAPP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 42,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter.

