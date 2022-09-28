Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $174.81

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $174.81 and last traded at $175.26, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.40.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

