Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,167,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.53. The stock had a trading volume of 121,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,755. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $95.36 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.