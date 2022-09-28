Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,167,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.53. The stock had a trading volume of 121,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,755. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $95.36 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.