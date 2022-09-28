Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Increased by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after buying an additional 363,726 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,670,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,218. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

