Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 36.0% in September

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 584,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance
VGLT stock opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
