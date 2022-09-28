Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 36.0% in September

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLTGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 584,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

VGLT stock opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

