Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 36.0% in September

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 584,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

VGLT stock opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

