Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $188.61

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $188.61 and last traded at $189.19, with a volume of 27167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

