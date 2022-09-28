Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 14.3% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VOE stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,154. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $121.98 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

