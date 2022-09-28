Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 7.1% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 501,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

