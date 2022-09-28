Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.393 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTWG traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $149.31. 23,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,022. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 12 month low of $140.37 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 72.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 95.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period.

