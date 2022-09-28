Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on October 3rd

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.645 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VTHR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.11. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,369. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a twelve month low of $162.79 and a twelve month high of $218.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,697,000.

