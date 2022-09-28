Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $195,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

