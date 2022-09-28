Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.