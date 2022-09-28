Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Ridgewood Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,338. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.38.

