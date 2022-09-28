Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.6% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

VB stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.83. The stock had a trading volume of 44,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,338. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.38.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.