Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,220,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,914,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 914,925 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTEB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. 186,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,457. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

