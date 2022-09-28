Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Chico Wealth RIA

Chico Wealth RIA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTI stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,083. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.