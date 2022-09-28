Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 3.8% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $27,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.19. 4,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.91.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.