VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Sees Large Volume Increase

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 403,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,382,496 shares.The stock last traded at $30.66 and had previously closed at $30.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 923.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in VICI Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

