Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $408.49

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 408.49 ($4.94) and traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.38). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 442 ($5.34), with a volume of 88,401 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.63) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £527.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,200.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 409.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 545.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.
