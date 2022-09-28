Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $408.49

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 408.49 ($4.94) and traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.38). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 442 ($5.34), with a volume of 88,401 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.63) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Victoria alerts:

Victoria Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £527.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,200.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 409.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 545.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Insider Activity at Victoria

About Victoria

In other Victoria news, insider Philippe Hamers purchased 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £25,413 ($30,706.86).

(Get Rating)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.