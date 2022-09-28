Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Video Display Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VIDE traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. Video Display has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter. Video Display had a negative return on equity of 86.89% and a negative net margin of 26.42%.

Video Display Company Profile

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

