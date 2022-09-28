View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Price Down 2.2%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.35. 534,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,024,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

View Stock Up 14.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get View alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On View

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of View by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in View during the second quarter worth $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in View by 144.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in View by 9.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 69,841 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

View Company Profile

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.