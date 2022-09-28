Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 318.2% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 821,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Virco Mfg.

Several brokerages have commented on VIRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.