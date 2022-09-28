Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 313.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 30,470 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. 16,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,842. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $11.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

